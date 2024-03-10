Danielle Brooks found a creative way to convey that she is making history at the 2024 Oscars.

The 34-year-old actress graced the red carpet on Sunday, March 10, wearing “26” on her nails. The number signifies that she is the 26th Black woman to ever be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

Brooks wore the sentimentally detailed nails with a strapless black Dolce and Gabbana gown that featured a corset-like top, a deep thigh slit and a long train that splayed out to the side.

She wore her shoulder-length hair down and parted to the side. For glam, she sported black winged eyeliner, long lashes and dewy foundation.

Brooks is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Color Purple. She is nominated alongside four other actresses, including Emily Blunt for her role in Oppenheimer, America Ferrera for her role in Barbie, Jodie Foster for her part in Nyad and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for her role in The Holdovers.

The Color Purple tells the poignant story of Celie (Fantasia Barrino), a Black woman in the early 20th century American South, who overcomes oppression and abuse to find her voice and self-worth. Brooks plays Sofia, Celie’s assertive and resilient sister-in-law.

The Color Purple was surprisingly snubbed at this year’s Oscars. Brooks is the only actor from the film to be nominated for an Oscar, and the film itself did not garner any nominations.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on February 12, Brooks revealed how she feels about her nomination in light of this fact.

“We can’t predict what’s going to happen but this would be a huge win, not just for me, but for all of the people involved [in the movie],” Brooks told the publication, adding, “I am super humbled, but there’s so many people that I want this for — especially because The Color Purple has left such a stamp on American cinema that I think it’s deserving of it.”