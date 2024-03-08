The stars were out and shining bright on the red carpet at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The 17th annual ceremony, which honors women who have made remarkable achievements in the film and TV industry, took place in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7. This year’s honorees included Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey and more.

Brooks, 34, who is up for an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in The Color Purple, glittered in a gold Hervé Léger design. Bailey, 23 — who also starred as a young Nettie in the film — looked elegant in a pink halter gown by Dolce & Gabbana. (In addition to The Color Purple, Bailey portrayed Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which premiered in May 2023.)