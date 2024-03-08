Zendaya is one of those people that can make even the most questionable outfit look good.

At the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7, Zendaya, 27, wore a skintight corset with a pair of low-rise baggy boyfriend jeans from Jean Paul Gaultier. She packed on the accessories, starting with a metallic choker that covered most of her neck. Her arms were sparkling with bracelets, and she rocked an assortment of belts.

Zendaya’s longtime “image architect,” Law Roach, styled the look to replicate exactly how it was presented on the Jean Paul Gaultier spring/summer 2020 runway. The only difference was the shoes. Zendaya donned pointed-toe white pumps and the model, meanwhile, wore PVC platform heels on the catwalk.

Fresh-off-the-runway dressing is quite rare considering most fashion shows preview pieces in an exaggerated manner — that aren’t always meant to be worn as is.

Related: Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years: From Disney St... Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]

Of course, Zendaya’s outfit comes as no surprise considering she’s become known for pushing fashion boundaries. (We’re still not over her Mugler cyborg suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London last month.)

Fans were blown away by Zendaya’s Thursday ensemble, taking to the comments section of a post of the getup shared by fashion credits account @checkthetag.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

“I can’t. At this point she’s a full on model,” one fan gushed as a second added, “She can wear virtually anything.” A third fan commented, “We are being FED.”

Related: Every Over-the-Top Outfit Zendaya Wore on the ‘Dune: Part 2’ Press Tour Zendaya was ready for a fashionable battle at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London. The 27-year-old actress graced the Thursday, February 15, red carpet in a cyborg-inspired catsuit from Mugler. First seen on the fashion house’s haute couture fall/winter 1995 runway, the one-piece features a completely transparent breastplate, armor-like shoulder pads and robotic chaps […]

A few hours after the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Zendaya made her way to a pre-Oscars dinner hosted by W Magazine and Louis Vuitton. There she looked ethereal in a plunging gray silk gown by the French fashion house. The look was completed with cascading black ribbon at the waist.

Zendaya became a Louis Vuitton ambassador in April 2023 with the label announcing the partnership with a campaign in promotion of its iconic Capucines bag.