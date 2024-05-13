David Beckham is improving his skincare regime with the help of his wife, Victoria Beckham.

Victoria, 50, posted an Instagram video on Saturday, May 11, of David, 49, giving a step-by-step tutorial of his morning routine using only Victoria Beckham Beauty Products.

“So, my wife will be very happy right now because I’m about to do the Victoria Beckham Daily Lactic Acid Gel Cleanser,” David said as he stood over a bathroom sink. “She’s always trying to get me to cleanse my face, so why not?”

As David lathered his face with the cleanser, he remarked that it “smells good” and “feels good.” He added, “It’s always important that you cleanse your face, apparently. That’s what my wife says.”

Related: Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution: From Edgy to Elegant, Her Best Looks Victoria Beckham has an epic fashion evolution. During her Spice Girls days, Beckham packed on the patterns, prints and colors before rebranding with a more timeless aesthetic that includes sharp tailoring, elegant silhouettes and muted shades. While her wardrobe includes endless pieces from major fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Saint Laurent, […]

After rinsing the first product off, David went on to apply a mixture of the Power Serum with the Priming Moisturizer. As he patted them into his skin, the former soccer star revealed that the moisturizer makes a “huge difference” in his skin, adding: “Especially when you’ve been traveling and you need a little bit of a wake up.”

As he wrapped up the video, David wiped the remaining face moisturizer onto his hands, joking that the product conveniently doubles as a hand cream.

Victoria launched Victoria Beckham Beauty in September 2019 during London Fashion Week. In addition to skincare, it also includes makeup and wellness products.

In a March 2022 interview with W Magazine, Victoria revealed what inspired her to create her beauty line.

Related: Victoria Beckham Thanks David for ‘Special’ 50th Birthday Celebration David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters […]

“I’ve always loved beauty products but felt there was a gap in the market for clean, high-performing, luxury products—some of which were missing from my own makeup bag,” she told the publication, adding that the line came together after meeting her co-founder and former head of product development at Estée Lauder, Sarah Creal.

“We discovered we had a shared passion and philosophy; a future where cleanly formulated, sustainably minded, cruelty-free, and high-performing products are the norm—and we were inspired to create it together,” Victoria said.