Da’Vine Joy Randolph Takes Center Stage at the 2024 Met Gala

Da’Vine Joy Randolph graced the Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 6, in a custom navy GAP gown by Zac Posen. The dress featured a sculpted bodice, flared bell sleeves and a dramatic train. She accessorized with long blue nails and wore her hair down in loose waves. For glam, she sported long lashes, shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips.

This is the first Met Gala that Randolph, 37, has attended.

Although this is the first year that Randolph has received a formal invitation to attend the star-studded event, she hasn’t let that stop her from dressing up for it in the past.

In 2022, The Holdovers star proved that her talents do not exclusively lie in acting when she designed her very own dress for the Met Gala. The cream-colored gown featured elegant puff sleeves, an intricately embellished bust and a lace-up corset top. Randolph donned the impressive design in a photoshoot for Elle that was published in August 2022.

In an interview with the publication at the time, Randolph explained that when the 2022 Met Gala theme was announced (“In America: An Anthology of Fashion”), she was struck with a bout of inspiration.

“I was staying in New Orleans at the time. We filmed at an actual plantation in Louisiana. The grounds, you could feel it. The moment you got there, we were like, some things happened here,” Randolph recalled.

“In being creative, I can take back my power and my identity and my representation,” she continued. “And so, for me, [this shoot] was a love letter to myself, a love letter to women who look like me. It was something in which I wanted people to know we are worthy and we can look just as beautiful. Some of the images, it was just magical the way it worked out. Now, looking back at those pictures, it’s like, Wow, it looks like she owns the house.”