We are used to seeing celebs all dolled up with hair and makeup on the red carpet, but every once and while they let Us in on what life is like without a glam squad around. Debra Messing posted a selfie on Wednesday, August 8, showing her famous auburn hair in its “natural state,” and all we can say is: We feel you, Debra!

Posing with her glowing complexion and oversized sunglasses, Messing’s naturally curly ‘do seemed to be be about as fond of the oppressive summer heat and humidity as we are (i.e. not very). Her brushed-out spirals had puffed up quite a bit and, while we embrace all hair textures, we’re also fans of embracing what makes you happy. And based on Messing’s sarcastic caption, we can assume this amount of volume is not the star’s favorite look.

It seems others are feeling her frizz-induced pain. The comments section of the Will & Grace actress’ post was flooded with fans whose locks have taken on a similar life of their own, and many thanked the actress for showing what her tresses look like IRL.

The redhead has always been open about her ever-evolving relationship with her mane. Just last month, she posted a video walking down a Manhattan sidewalk with her fab spirals on a “toasty” day. “Went curly today because — as all curly girls know — humidity + straight hair = disaster,” she captioned the clip. “But yay! It’s really, finally, summer!”

In an interview from that same day, she told the Today Show that growing up in Rhode Island she felt like “literally the only girl in the school with curly, kinky hair” and hated it as a result, but she’s grown to embrace her natural texture — and even tried to stop using straightening tools all together — because it is what makes her “an original.” Oh, and she has also learned a thing or two about what products work best for her, too!

“The turning point for me, I think, was learning about products and trying to make it not frizz… I found that the ponytail on top of the head at night was a miracle worker because it would kind of start to loosen the curl a little bit,” she shared. “I also learned about curling irons and doing just the top layer of it. Those are my tricks.”

Pro tips, indeed, and on days we are facing a similar hair situation (which, let’s face it, is most days in the summer!), we rely on anti-humidity fighters like the Color Wow Dream Coat and Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets (an on-the-go lifesaver) for a bit of relief.

