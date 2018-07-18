She’s too cool for the summer (sorry, we had to!). Demi Lovato is the queen of the hair transformation — rocking everything from waist-grazing extensions to sleek lobs — but now it appears as though she’s made a color change as well, brightening up her previously raven-hued tresses with blonde streaks. While we haven’t seen a true reveal just yet, Demi shared a mysterious snap on her Insta Story earlier this week that showed just enough of her new multi-dimensional honey and platinum highlights to get Us excited about the new summery hue.

Demi turned to celebrity hair colorist Amber Maynard of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood for the shade change. Using the Joico LumiShine DD Crèmes and Blonde Life Lightening Powder, Maynard was able to significantly (and healthily!) lighten up portions of the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s locks, without going full-on blonde.

After pre-treating the hair with the Joico Color Intensity Eraser to remove existing color, the pro added highlights and a custom-formulated hue at the root (which Demi’s Insta didn’t offer Us a glimpse at) for a shadow-like effect. She told Allure that the hair change wasn’t purely color — she also added blonde extensions to songstress’ lob.

While Demi had been rocking her signature brunette strands for a while now, this isn’t the first time she’s lightened things up. Back in 2016, she sported true golden blonde tresses with a dark root, but the dramatic change only lasted a week or so. After performing a few times with the lighter locks, Demi posted a selfie soon after with the caption “back to brown.” She’s also experimented with a rich auburn shade, different variations of blue and, of course, every length imaginable.

While we can’t wait to get a full look at the brand new ‘do, one thing is certain: Demi pulls off any shade and style with ease!

