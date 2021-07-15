Demi Lovato Feels the ‘Sexiest’ When They're ‘Naked’

Nothing but love. Demi Lovato, who came out as non-binary in May, is opening about when they feel the most beautiful. And spoiler alert: it doesn’t involve glitz and glam.

“I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes … naked,” the 28-year-old singer captioned a nude Instagram selfie on Thursday, July 15. “Just me in my purest form.”

They went on to explain that they “don’t always feel comfortable” in their “skin” and “body,” so embracing the feeling of confidence is special.

“I’m behind grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is 💞🙏🏼,” the “Heart Attack” vocalist added.

Lovato’s 110 million Instagram followers were quick to support the singer, taking the comments section by storm.

“You have no idea how you inspire us so grateful to have you as my ‘real model,’” one person wrote.

Another person added: “You’re the most beautiful human being in this world and I’m so proud of you!!! You’re amazing, beautiful inside and out and inspiring in so many ways. Love you beyond words.”

Others couldn’t get over their gorgeous complexion. “Hottie lovato,” one person chimed in, while another said, “OMGGG YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL.”

The star revealed their new pronouns via Instagram earlier this year while introducing their podcast, “4D With Demi Lovato.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my prunes to they/them moving forward,” they captioned an IGTV video. “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

The former Disney Channel star went onto explain that while this “opens another level of vulnerability,” they want to help others.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way,” Lovato added.

In July 2021, in honor of Nonbinary Awareness Week, the singer addressed their experience being misgendered.

“I felt the need to post this because I oft find tat the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others. It’s all about your intention,” they captioned an image. “It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay 😊🙏🏼💞remember that I love you, and to keep going.”