Demi Lovato is confident about this haircut (see what we did there?!)! The songstress debuted a brand new ‘do in a series of Instagram Story posts on Thursday, April 11, and the sleek bob style by Nine Zero One salon’s Amber Maynard Bolt is a reflection of her current mind state.

“Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that,” the hairstylist said in a press release. “She’s been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while, so this was a nice change up, while keeping her classic and beautiful!”

On Instagram, the brunette beauty shared a series of before-and-after photos and videos that showed off the tress transformation. In her “before” photo, Lovato’s auburn strands reached her mid-back — a fact she was particularly proud of.

“This was without extensions y’all,” she captioned the pic. “It got so long!”

Despite her excitement over the length, the “Tell Me You Love Me Singer” wasn’t afraid to chop it off. Bolt created a blunt lob cut that skims the top of her shoulders, and Lovato’s ombre color was replaced with a sexy raven shade.

In keeping with the super chic vibe, the stylist gave her a deep side-part and glossy blowout with volume at the root and a turned-under bend at the ends. The result was a sophisticated-yet-modern look that shows off Lovato’s enviable bone structure.

While we love the idea of doing a bit of spring cleaning in the form of a short and sassy ‘do, the Grammy-nominee has undergone quite the hair transformation over the years. In addition to stints as a blonde and redhead (she’s naturally brunette), Lovato has also experimented with a rainbow of hues (think: pastel blue, bubblegum pink, bright teal and lavender to name a few).

And then there’s the case of her ever-changing length. While this latest cut is among her shortest yet, she has often used extensions to rock everything from mile-long locks to chest-grazing tresses. Oh, and she’s also mixed in curtain- and side-bangs on occasion.

Only time will tell if Lovato plans to embrace the lob life for the long haul, but we’re going to go ahead and say it’s her best look yet!

