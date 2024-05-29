Demi Lovato is a mama’s girl.

Lovato, 31, took to TikTok on Tuesday, May 28, to show off her new tattoo featuring her mom, Dianna De La Garza’s handwriting. The singer originally wanted her body art, which read “I love you more,” to be placed on her forearm, but after deciding it was “too tricky and complicated to get it aligned to the floor and looking straight on [her] arm,” she moved it to her wrist instead.

“I’m really happy with this placement too because it’s right underneath a portrait of my great grandmother,” Lovato said in the clip, pointing at a black and white sketch.

Lovato explained that because that tattoo is “so delicate,” tattoo artist Avia Logothetis went over the ink twice.

“I am so happy with how this tattoo came out,” Lovato gushed. “It looks beautiful, it looks exactly like my mom’s handwriting, and it holds so much meaning to me.”

She continued: “Here’s to you mom, I love you more.”

This isn’t the first symbolic tattoo Lovato has gotten. She also has her family’s birth dates inked onto her side in Roman numerals, a “T” initial for her friend Thomas who died from an overdose and a dog drawing for her fur baby who died in 2015.

In 2014, Lovato admitted she lost count of her many tattoos while chatting with iHeartRadio. “Do you count the ‘Stay’ and ‘Strong’? Do you count the individual birds?” she pondered, mentally counting her tats. “It could be 10. It could be 26! I have a very, very high pain tolerance.”

Elsewhere on her body, she has an angel on the back of her neck to represent “a rebirth of the spirit.” The actress also has a rose on her lower arm, a lion’s face on her hand, and “me” on her ring finger, representing self-love.

“Me first 🖤 thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #i🖤me,” she captioned a snap of her 2019 tattoo.