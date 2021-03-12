Demi Lovato has had her fair share of hair switch ups. During her Disney days, the young star had long, dark brown hair. But over the past few years, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has rocked blonde, blue and red shades and played with her style too, most recently debuting an edgy pixie.

But in an interview with Glamour, the 28-year-old singer reveals that there’s a lot more meaning behind her hair transformations than a simple cut and color.

In fact, she shares that her pink ‘do with buzzed sides was actually an effort to venture outside of the “heteronormative box” that she doesn’t want to be confined to.

Her end goal? To make choices that are “going to make me the happiest.” And, according to Lovato, that includes shaving off her entire head of hair.

“I am now making choices — for the day, and then the future — about what it is I want,” Lovato told Glamour for their April issue.

But the star’s road to acceptance, especially when it comes to her beauty choices, has been a bit of a tricky one to navigate. She admits that when she decided to shave off half of her hair and dye the other half hot pink back in 2014, her fans had quite the reaction.

“My fans react when I color my hair. If they didn’t like it, I saw it. It reignited that fear inside of me of being who I really am,” says Lovato about the reaction to her beauty experimentation.

The end of her engagement to Max Ehrich in September 2020 though was pivotal moment for Lovato in more than one way. She “felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

As for what that truth is? Well, in part it means shaving off her hair and breaking free of confining social norms. But, more than changing her physical appearance, this ah-ha moment also encouraged Lovato to embrace the fact that she is “really queer.”

“I know how I am and what I am, but I’m just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am,” Lovato tells Glamour. “I’m following my healer’s timeline, and I’m using this to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I’m preparing to do.”

While the Camp Rock star isn’t with anyone right now, she shares that she has been casually dating and that her “heart is pretty open.”

