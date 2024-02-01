Demi Lovato is seeing red for a good cause.

The 31-year-old singer graced the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday, January 31, in a billowing crimson gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The floor-length design featured a halter neckline and a corset bodice that fell into a dramatic skirt. Lovato paired the number with bold glam that included a smokey cat eye, rosy cheeks and a nude lip.

After posing on the red carpet, Lovato headed inside the venue where she took the stage to deliver a moving performance of “Sorry Not Sorry” and more in a flared pantsuit that featured a corset blazer.

Corsets are having a major moment these days after seeing a resurgence in 2022. Fashion houses like Vivienne Westwood, however, have always incorporated the waist-cinching piece in apparel, specifically wedding dresses. (Think Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City: The Movie.)

Lovato gushed about the Red Dress Concert via Instagram, sharing a selfie with the caption, “Tonight is all about reminding women how important it is to advocate for ourselves to prioritize our health.” She praised the foundation even more in a different snap, sharing, “Women are coming together for an incredible cause to save more women’s lives and fight back against cardiovascular disease.”

The big event aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

In addition to Lovato, this year’s gathering was attended by Sherri Shepherd, Samira Wiley, Yvonne Orji and Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin — a safety for the Buffalo Bills — made headlines in January 2023 when he collapsed during an NFL game, suffering a cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter. While he initially stood up, Hamlin fell moments later, and medical professionals rushed to him on the field. After conducting nearly 10 minutes of CPR, Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field,” per the Bills.

The professional athlete, now 25, was discharged from an Ohio hospital on January 9, 2023, and transported to Buffalo. He continued to share his recovery duty via social media in the months that followed, including his first practice back with the Bills in June 2023. Hamlin played throughout the 2023-2024 season before his team was lost a playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.