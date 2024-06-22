Demi Moore brought along a few special guests when she attended Dior’s 2025 Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris on Friday, June 21.

The Feud actress walked down the red carpet with daughter Scout LaRue Willis and chihuahua Pilaf. Both Moore and Willis wore playful takes on menswear to the debut of the fashion house’s upcoming men’s line.

Moore, 61, wore an oversized blue blazer with a matching set of shorts. Underneath the jacket, she wore a grey button-down shirt with a large collar that fanned out over the suit’s lapels. Moore wore strappy gladiator sandals and aviator shades. She further accessorized the look with a white dog pin and her real-life dog, Pilaf.

Willis, 32, also nodded at the show’s menswear focus, opting for an oversized button-down shirt in a purple and grey print and a windbreaker in a dusty eggplant shade. On her feet, Willis wore black loafers with high, white socks.

At the show, cameras captured Moore introducing actor Michael Ward to her dog. She called the chihuahua “mouse couture” and assured Ward, 26, that he’s “a lover, not a biter.”

Willis and Moore recently teamed up via Instagram on Father’s Day for a joint post celebrating Bruce Willis. In the post, which also included Emma Heming, Rumer Willis and Talulah Willis, Moore and Scout praised the Die Hard actor for his ability to raise girls.

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite girl dad,” they shared. “We love you, BW!”

Rumer, 35, praised Bruce separately in an interview with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in May.

“He’s a girl dad, through and through. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters,” Rumer said. “Honestly, seeing them [Bruce and Moore] with her, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent, I think, is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities. They get to just spoil her.”