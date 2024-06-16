Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis teamed up to wish Bruce Willis a happy Father’s Day via Instagram.

In a joint post that also included Bruce’s daughters Rumer, Talulah and Scout, the women lauded the Die Hard actor, 69, for being an excellent “girl dad.”

“Happy Father’s Day to our favorite girl dad,” they shared. “We love you, BW!”

Bruce has five daughters in total. Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, from his marriage to Moore, 61. He shares Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with Emma, 45. He became a grandparent last April when Rumer and partner Derek Thomas welcomed their daughter, Louetta. His daughters have previously lauded the action star’s skill at raising girls.

“He’s a girl dad, through and through. I saw him with my sisters, my little sisters,” Rumer told Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in May. “Honestly, seeing them [Bruce and Moore] with her, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent, I think, is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities. They get to just spoil her.”

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 after revealing his struggle with the brain disorder aphasia. In February 2023, the family revealed that Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, an incurable condition that impairs speech and motor skills. According to insiders who spoke to Us in December, handling Bruce’s diagnosis has brought the entire family closer together.

“They’re all there all the time,” the source said. “Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.”

Another source added, “Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him.”

Rumer said her dad was “really good” when speaking to Us Weekly at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in May. Rumer hoped that her family’s openness about working through her father’s diagnosis as a unit would help others struggling with the same issues.

​“I feel like that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing,” she said. “If sharing our experience, strength, hope and whatever comes forward as a family, if that can bring any sort of hope or comfort to someone else who’s experiencing that, then to me that’s everything.”