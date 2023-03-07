Through thick and thin! Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, have been by each other’s side since their early 2000s meet-cute.

The duo met in 2007 while working out at their mutual trainer’s gym. One year later, the model joined the Die Hard actor on the red carpet for the premiere of his 2008 film Flawless. Also at the event was Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore — to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000 — and their daughter Tallulah Willis. (Moore also shares daughters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with the Sixth Sense star.)

After two years of dating, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and the Pulp Fiction actor walked down the aisle in Turks and Caicos. Six days after their tropical nuptials, the couple wed again in Beverly Hills in a civil ceremony. In 2012, the twosome welcomed their first child together, daughter Mabel. Two years later, they expanded their family with daughter Evelyn.

Heming Willis, for her part, has maintained a close relationship with her stepdaughters and their mother. When she and Bruce decided to renew their vows for their 10th wedding anniversary, Moore was in attendance.

“She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours,” the CocoBaba founder exclusively told Us Weekly of the Ghost actress in April 2019. “Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Nearly three years after the couple’s vow renewal ceremony, the Willis family revealed that Bruce had been diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder, and he would be retiring from acting.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement read in March 2022. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Heming Willis was touched by the support she had received following the announcement.

“Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Nearly one year after the family shared the Sin City actor’s initial diagnosis, they gave an update on his condition.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the Willis family wrote in a statement via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) in February 2023. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Keep scrolling to see Emma and Bruce’s relationship timeline: