Emma Heming Willis is celebrating a relationship milestone with husband Bruce Willis.

“16 years with this special man,” Heming Willis, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 27. “My love and adoration for him only grows.”

Heming Willis shared two snaps posing alongside Willis, 68. In the first picture, she kissed his cheek, and in the next slide, he returned her stamp of affection.

She also posted the photos to her Instagram Story, writing: “16 years together!? Lord where did the time go.” In another Instagram Story post, Heming Willis shared a picture of the duo kissing and wrote, “Sweet 16.”

Heming Willis and Willis met in 2007 at a mutual trainer’s gym and tied the knot two years later. They have since welcomed daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. (Willis also shares daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore.)

Heming Willis’ latest tribute comes amid her husband’s ongoing dementia battle. The family announced in March 2022 that Willis would be taking a step back from acting as he battled aphasia, later revealing that he had a “more specific diagnosis” of frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” they wrote via Instagram in February.

Since Willis’ diagnosis, Heming Willis has been open about her husband’s battle and the toll it has taken on his loved ones — including herself. In August, she admitted that she’s “not good.”

“I know it looks like I’m out living my best life,” she wrote via Instagram. “I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can. I do that for myself. I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.”

Heming Willis added that she has to put her “best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family.”

“When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love,” she continued. So it’s really important and like I said, this is a conscious effort. It does not come to me easily, but I am just doing the best that I can always.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Willis has “good days and bad days,” but within the last two months “there are many more bad days than good.”

“This experience has brought the whole family even closer together,” the insider told Us. “No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”