Demi Moore provided Us with a long list of memorable red carpet looks to pour over at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and the gown she wore at the closing ceremony was arguably her most impressive look yet.

The 61-year-old actress opted to wear a black and white Celine dress to the event in France on Saturday, May 25. The strapless gown featured a thigh-high leg slit and an oversized slanted white bow on the bust.

Moore accessorized with black strappy high heels by Celine, as well as diamond earrings and rings by Chopard. She wore her long dark hair straightened and parted down the middle. For glam, she sported black winged eyeliner, plenty of pink blush and matching matte pink lipstick.

Moore posed alongside Coralie Fargeat, the director of her latest film, The Substance, who wore a floor-length pleated figure hugging black gown.

Throughout this year’s festival, which took place from May 15 until May 25, Moore has experimented with a range of colors, silhouettes and fabrics. She kicked things off on Friday, May 17, in two colorful back-to-back red carpet looks. First, she wore a strapless beaded red gown which featured a v-shaped slit at the top, followed by a strapless blue sequin gown at the Chopard Trophée Awards.

Two days later, on May 19, Moore attended the red carpet premiere of The Substance in a strapless silky off-white gown from Schiaparelli featuring a fishtail design and sculptural pointed detail on the bodice. This look was followed by a slew of other neutrally-hued gowns, including a Missoni white and black polka dot dress she wore at a photocall on May 20, and a white slinky Loewe number she wore at the amfAR Gala on May 23.

The actress embraced Hollywood glamor as she marked a first in her career: premiering a movie at Cannes. The Substance, which debuted on May 19, follows Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), a retired Hollywood actress who signs up for a program that enables her to transform into a younger, “better” version of herself (Margaret Qualley) in order to revive her career in the spotlight. The body horror flick received an 11-minute standing ovation at Cannes.