Demi Moore doesn’t play when it comes to Cher.

The G.I. Jane actress took a moment to call out an audience member during the 2024 AmfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 23, as she introduced Cher to the stage.

“I’m gonna see if this is the moment we’ve all been waiting for. I’m just making sure that you’re really, really with me,” Moore, 61, began her introduction, per video footage posted on X.

She continued, “Because this incredible woman that I’m about to introduce… she’s a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner, an Emmy winner…”

Moore’s attention then appeared to divert to someone in the audience. “Are you an Emmy winner over there in the back of the room? I f–ing don’t think so,” she said, directly addressing the audience member.

Amid cheers and applause, the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress continued with her introduction, praising Cher, 78, as a “style icon and my personal hair inspiration.”

“The bottom line is she’s just one of the most talented, successful, and best-loved performers of all time,” Moore, 61, said before Cher hit the stage to perform a medley of her hits.

Videos shared on X by Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh show Cher taking to the stage in a blond wig for a rendition of “Walking in Memphis.” Later, she performed her hit song “Believe,” this time sporting a curly black wig.

Cher walked the red carpet before the event with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, with whom she shared a kiss in front of the cameras. She also posed for photos with Moore, who hosted the gala.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival has not been without some drama.

Kelly Rowland appeared to have a tense moment with a security guard while walking the red carpet at the premiere of the French-Italian film Marcello Mio on Tuesday, May 21.

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened,” Rowland, 43, told AP Entertainment on Thursday, May 23. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

“There were other women that attended that carpet that did not quite look like me. They didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” she added.

“I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers,” Rowland said. “But I stood my ground.”