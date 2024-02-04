Demi Moore and Bruce Willis were all smiles as they posed together to celebrate daughter Tallulah Willis’s 30th birthday.

In a pic posted via Instagram, Moore, 61, and Willis, 68, glanced at each other while Tallulah stood between them holding a soccer ball under her arm.

“Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday,” Moore wrote on Saturday, February 3, also sharing a sweet snap with Tallulah, daughter Scout Willis and Tallulah’s boyfriend Justin Acee.

Moore and Willis tied the knot in 1987, after meeting at the premiere for Stakeout, which starred Moore’s then-fiancé Emilio Estevez. After exchanging vows, the twosome welcomed daughters Rumer in 1988, Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994.

They announced their separation in June 1998, filing for divorce two years later. Their divorce was finalized the same day they submitted their paperwork in October 2000.

Willis wed Emma Heming Willis in March 2009, welcoming daughters Mabel and Evelyn in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Moore, for her part, was married to Ashton Kutcher for six years until 2011.

Moore and Willis have remained on friendly terms since their separation, with the Ghost star supporting her ex-husband amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia. Since the diagnosis, she has also admired her kids’ efforts to be there for their dad.

“Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023.

The family announced in March 2020 that Bruce would be taking a step back from pursuing acting as he battled aphasia. They later shared that Bruce had received a “more specific diagnosis” of frontotemporal dementia.

During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen asked Moore what she would say to those who have loved ones who are affected by dementia.

“I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” Moore replied in January. “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not.”