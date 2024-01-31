Demi Moore has words of advice for families who are affected by dementia amid her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ ongoing battle with the disease.

During an appearance on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen asked Moore, 61, what she’d say to “people out there who have family members who have dementia” or “are maybe caring for them or in their lives.”

“I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they’re at,” Moore replied on Tuesday, January 23. “When you let go of who they’ve been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they’re not.”

The family announced in March 2020 that Bruce, 68, would be taking a step back from acting as he battled aphasia. They later revealed that he received a “more specific diagnosis” of frontotemporal dementia, which they noted was the “most common form of dementia” for people under the age of 60.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the family wrote in a statement via Instagram in February 2023.

The Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans star was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000, welcoming three daughters, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, during their marriage. After their split, Bruce tied the knot with Emma Heming Willis in 2009. The couple share daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

Amid the actor’s continued battle with dementia, Moore has been vocal about supporting her ex-husband and has also admired her kids’ efforts to support him.

“Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023.

The insider added that the blended family is “as close and respectful toward each other as you could imagine.” The source noted that Moore “counts herself so lucky to have the best of so many worlds,” by having a friendship with Bruce and Emma, 45, as well as having her life in Los Angeles, as well as Idaho, where she often visits.