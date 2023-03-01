Demi Moore ‘Adores’ Ex Bruce Willis as Their ‘Selfless’ Kids Rally for Him

Supporting their dad. Demi Moore admires her daughters’ efforts to support Bruce Willis as he struggles with frontotemporal dementia.

“Demi and the kids … rally round Bruce, whom she still adores, and it really touches her soul how loving and selfless their kids have been toward their dad as he copes with his situation the best he possibly can,” a source explains exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Moore, 60, was married to the Sixth Sense actor, 67, from 1987 to 2000, and they welcomed three daughters together: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. He moved on with Emma Heming Willis, who he married in 2009. They share daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

The insider added that the blended group is “a family who are as close and respectful toward each other as you could imagine.”

Moore “counts herself so lucky to have the best of so many worlds,” maintaining a friendship with Bruce and Emma while also maintaining a vibrant life in both Los Angeles, where she is based, and Idaho, where she often visits.

Having a strong support system is necessary as the family rallies around Bruce. He was initially diagnosed with aphasia, the family first revealed in March 2022, but his diagnosis has since been upgraded to the FTD, the most common form of dementia for people under 60. The family explained that there are currently no treatment options when they explained his new diagnosis in February.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” the women wrote in a statement via the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) on February 16. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Bruce’s family members noted that the Assassin actor “always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.” His wife, ex-wife and daughters added that they hope his battle with dementia can help others and thanked fans for the outpouring of support.

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us,” the statement said. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

