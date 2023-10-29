Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards are happier than ever since giving their romance a second chance.

“Cher and AE have been back together for a while now and they’re closer than ever,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “All their friends think they are adorable together and they have amazing chemistry.”

Cher, 77, and Edwards, 37, were first linked in November 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week one month prior. Despite a 40-year age gap, the pair’s bond continued to heat up — and even sparked engagement speculation.

“THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E,” the legendary singer tweeted in December 2022, sharing a pic of a diamond rock that Edwards gifted her for the holidays. “Woke up a min ago, & 1st thing … B4 I opened my eyes, I thought, ‘I need 2 run to Mom’s & show her my ring. She loves Diamonds.’ Before I realized it,I had a little tear, but I’m sure this is natural. Bet Mom’s ears were burning last nite. We were telling stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN.”

Cher, who wished late mother Georgia Holt could have gotten a glimpse of the sparkler, later revealed that her gift was not an engagement ring. Nearly five months later, in May, Us confirmed that Cher and Edwards ended their relationship but remained friendly.

Cher and the music producer then sparked reunion rumors last month when they jointly stepped out at Balmain’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

Since getting back together, Cher and Edwards have also taken their bond to the studio.“AE and Cher have been working on music together, and AE even helped produce her latest Christmas album,” the insider tells Us. “Everybody knows Cher is a music legend, but AE’s been trying to introduce her to a new sound with a little bit of New Age influence.”

The source further reveals that Cher and Edwards have a “mutual respect” and the creative process is “going great.”

Cher told Extra on Monday, October 23, that Edwards was the individual who encouraged her to craft her first holiday album, succinctly titled Christmas, in the first place. “It’s a very strange Christmas album,” she told the outlet of the LP, which is out now. “All the tracks are their own little islands. Nothing seems to go together, but when you hear it, it works.”

While Cher and Edwards have no problems making music together, there are some conversations that get lost in translation.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about,” Cher quipped to Extra. “The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable [is]?’ Somebody [else] said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

