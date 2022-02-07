Whether he’s in a theme-appropriate costume or judging in jeans, Derek Hough always dresses to impress on Dancing With the Stars. And while he looks back on nearly every outfit with fond memories, he does have one singular style regret from his time on the show.

“The only regret that I really have is when something doesn’t have that flexible fabric. Because you try something on and you tailor it so it fits like a glove — and then you sit down. Everything just squeezes a little tight, especially in the pants, and it gets really uncomfortable,” the 36-year-old choreographer exclusively told Us Weekly.

Now, he’s rational, so rather than sit there struggling to breath, Hough told Stylish that he’ll occasionally unbutton his pants behind the judges’ table.

“I find myself sometimes having to unbutton the top button while I’m sitting there,” he laughed. “There’s been a few times where it was cutting off the circulation to my brain. That’s the only time I’ve every regretted wearing something, when it inhibited my blood circulation … I also find myself talking a little bit faster to try and get the words out because I have no breath.”

Thankfully, Hough has discovered the secret to looking stylish and sitting down comfortably at the same time. The Make Your Move star swears by Express denim that’s “skinny and hyper-stretch.”

“People always ask, ‘How do you dance in jeans? I’m like, well, they’re not just normal jeans. They’re stretchy jeans and they’re super comfortable,” Hough said while discussing the #ExpressYou campaign, which he and girlfriend Hayley Erbert debuted on TikTok on Monday, February 7.

The link between feeling comfortable and confidence is something that Erbert find extremely relatable. “Being a dancer, you always want to be comfortable in your clothes,” the dancer told Us. “But you also want to have really bright colors that pop for everybody to see.”

She’s a huge fan of Express’ spring launch, which has some “epic” colors and “amazing” accessories. Her favorite part of line? The brand’s newly released maxi dress, which is her go-to for making TikTok videos with Hough.

“It’s so versatile, you can do really anything in it, but then you also feel that sexiness and like you can just conquer the world,” she said to Stylish.

To see items from the latest collection in action and jump on the #ExpressYou trend, which shines a light on self expression, make sure to follow Hough, Erbert and Express on TikTok.

