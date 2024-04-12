Designer Roberto Cavalli Dead at 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died. He was 83.

His death was confirmed via the official Roberto Cavalli Instagram account on Friday, April 12. “A life lived with love,” the statement began. “It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli. “From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognized name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nature the artist within themselves.”

The statement concluded: “Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, love of nature and via his family who he cherished.”

Roberto Cavalli creative director, Fausto Puglisi, shared a statement in the caption of the social media post writing, “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always.”

He continued, “It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style. Rest In Peace you will be missed and you are so loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

The late designer and his namesake fashion house has been beloved by many, including a number of A-listers for years, including Beyoncé, Kris Jenner, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Zendaya.

His creations brightened up the fashion world as he was known for creating pieces covered in animal prints, vibrant patterns and bold colors.

Cavalli launched his luxury label in his native Florence, Italy, in 1972.