



Finding a bathing suit that you feel fully dressed and comfortable in can be tricky, but model Devon Windsor has designed the perfect line for all of Us.

The 25-year-old recently launched her own line of swimwear, Devon Windsor, which has 30 different styles including bikinis, one pieces and cover ups.

“I had so many different styles and so many different women that I was trying to capture and design for,” Windsor tells Stylish.

“It was important for me to create something that multiple women would enjoy, not just one type of woman,” she adds.

“There is not just one ‘Devon Windsor’ customer, we want all women to find something that they love and feel confident wearing.”

Beyond creating something for everyone with her variety of styles, each of Windsor’s suits are made with chic details that truly stand out.

“You will see features such as detailed hardware, removable sleeves, mix and match styles, and more… those little details play a big part in separating the brand from others,” she dishes.

The unique touches also help in making Windsor’s swimsuits look like a full get-up. “I think those details add an aspect of fashion to the swimwear. It’s nice and innovative to tie in some details of what is happening in the ready-to-wear world with those of the swim world,” she says.

“I wanted each piece to feel special, almost like an outfit rather than just a swimsuit you only think about wearing to the beach or pool,” the model explains.

What’s even better is that Windsor’s line is accessible and easy to throw on. “An important aspect of the collection was to make it affordable and something that is not just your average triangle bikini. … Because the pieces in my line do have a lot of design aspect, you don’t necessarily have to accessorize. It’s an outfit in itself, without trying too hard.”

