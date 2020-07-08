Devon Windsor’s Summer 2020 Swimwear Style Inspo Comes From Old Hollywood

Devon Windsor has been photographed in tons of bikinis and high-fashion trends since beginning her modeling career. Other than learning how to nail effortless beach or street style pictures, the 26-year-old has also gained insight into the chicest elements from both the swimwear and fashion worlds over the years.



We saw it with the launch of her namesake collection, Devon Windsor Swim, last summer and she’s done it again with her Summer 2020 drop. (Think cutout bikinis, utilitarian belts, delicate ruffles, bandeaus with removable sleeves, sophisticated cover ups, headscarves and more made for wearing on and off the beach.)

“While modeling, I’m fortunate to work with many talented designers and get an up close look at so many beautiful clothes on the runway. I’m constantly inspired by those details and it gives me many ideas to incorporate into my own line,” Windsor tells Stylish exclusively.

And that includes current and past fashion trends for her latest launch. “This season I’m inspired by Old Hollywood. … I have always loved the chic and strong vibe of women in Old Hollywood films. They are super iconic and exude a confidence that never goes out of style. … I also love vintage clothing and shopping,” she shares.



Just like the feeling you have when you find a one-of-a-kind treasure in a vintage shop, Windsor makes each of her swimsuits special and different from any other.

“I try to incorporate unique design details in my pieces. … I think women love a look that feels easy and effortless, but still helps them feel confident and stick out from the rest,” the model notes.

“In the summer, a woman wants to be able to go from the pool or beach straight to grab a smoothie or get lunch and have the ability to wear the same outfit throughout the day and into the evening,” she adds.



Once you’ve got the get-up down, Windsor says taking the perfect photo is all about your attitude and snapping it at the right time of day. “Find a suit that makes you feel confident and if you have good lighting, that’s key!”