There’s nothing more stylish than diversity! Diana Sirokai, a plus-size model, wants models of all shapes and sizes to be seen in ads and editorials — so she’s recreating them herself! Her latest project: she posed nude in Stuart Weitzman boots mimicking Gigi Hadid’s campaign with the brand for Spring 2018.

The inspiring model dropped a side-by-side shot of herself and Hadid posing on her Instagram account with the caption, “I was just wondering how a model my size would look on this.” In the original shot, Gigi appears totally naked with her signature tousled blonde hair swooped to the side and of course, she’s wearing a pair of Stuart Weitzman clinger boots. Sirokai created an almost identical replica of the shot. In fact, the only true difference was the color of the boots she wore. Our takeaway: supermodel or plus-size, no matter how you slice it, beauty can’t be defined to one single person.

This isn’t the first time that Sirokai has recreated a major celeb’s image, either. A few months ago, she posted a recreation of an editorial that Kim Kardashian posed for in a white one piece bathing suit. The plus-size role model captioned her Kim K. redux, “WE ARE BOTH WOMEN WITH DIFFERENT BODIES.”

As we move into 2018, it’s refreshing to see more people, bodies and ethnicities being represented in major campaigns — and if Sirokai has anything to do with it, that will start happening more often. Until then, we can always rely on her Instagram for a refreshing take on the images we see every day.

