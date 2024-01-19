Even when they’re apart, Diane Kruger and fiancé Norman Reedus are connected.

Kruger, 47, and Reedus, 55, both looked fierce while walking separate runways during Men’s Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 18. Kruger stunned in a plunging double breasted blazer and midi skirt while strutting her stuff on the AMI Paris catwalk. She accessorized with black leather lace-up boots from the brand, as well as sleek gloves, statement gold earrings and a dark purse.

The actress kept her makeup low-key, donning foundation, rosy cheeks, soft eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and mascara. The 355 actress’ golden locks were parted down the middle and worn in a loose updo.

Kruger later gushed about the modeling moment via Instagram.

“I mean…me on a runway ??! What ! Only for an @amiparis ❤️,” she captioned a photo of her owning the catwalk. “Merci @alexandremattiussi9 pour une experience inoubliable ❤️ (never felt shorter in my life hahahah) Et bravo ! Vive la mode et Paris,” she wrote while tagging Alexandre Mattiussi, the creative director and founder of AMI Paris.

Reedus, meanwhile, looked as cool as ever in the Yohji Yamamoto Menswear fall/winter 2024 show.

On the runway, the Walking Dead alum proved that layers, colors and patterns can be stylish by wearing a maroon button-down shirt underneath a brown vest finished with black buttons and ribbons. On top, Reedus opted for a blue shirt featuring a white pattern on the inside. He topped the whole look off with baggy purple pants, red socks and leather shoes.

He hit the runway a second time, rocking an edgy suit featuring embroidered phrases on it including “Can’t Exit Without Each Other” and “Entertaining People.” He teamed the funky design with a top hat, white sneakers and a black shirt.

Kruger and Reedus met while filming Sky in 2015 and later welcomed their daughter, Nova, now 5, in 2018. Three years later, in 2021, they announced their engagement.