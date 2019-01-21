The men’s grooming market is one of the fastest growing segments of the beauty industry, and when you consider the fact that brands like Chanel are launching makeup lines marketed exclusively to guys, it shouldn’t really come as a surprise. At the Dior Homme winter 2019-2020 show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Friday, January 18, Dior Beauty creative and image director Peter Philips dreamed up a “naturally groomed look” for the gentlemen on the runway that is perfect for everyday — and everyone.

Since the key to good makeup is good skin, Philips first prepped the complexion with products from the Dior Homme Dermo System skincare line (ladies trying this look could opt for the French fashion and beauty house’s Hydra Life or Capture Youth collections depending on skin type and concerns).

See the Best Celebrity Street Style From Paris Menswear Fall-Winter 2019 Fashion Week

He used the hydrating Invigorating Moisturizing Emulsion as a base and layered the primer-like Pore Control Perfecting Essence and Anti-Fatigue Firming Eye Serum on top. From there, it was all about crafting a “clean flawless face” that would complement menswear artistic director Kim Jones’ utilitarian designs. The best part? It only takes a four simple steps.

Chanel Is Launching a 3-Product Boy de Chanel Makeup Collection for Men

Using the Dior Backstage line, Philips applied the Face & Body Foundation to even out the skin. The pro says the buildable, 40-shade formula can “adapt to every skin tone” and “creates a perfectly natural impression.” For any problem spots that needed additional spot treating, the Dior Forever Undercover Concealer was used.

To further define the face, makeup artists filled in the arches with the Dior Backstage Brow Palette and Styler, and finished it all off by blotting on a bit of the Lip Maximizer for a supple (not shiny!) pout.

Producers Guild Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

So whether you’re a guy looking to up your grooming game or someone on the hunt the for a 10-minutes or less everyday beauty routine worthy of a Paris runway, consider the Dior look your new go-to.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!