Oh, boy! Chanel is getting into the ever-growing men’s beauty and grooming game with a new line of makeup made specifically for guys. The Boy de Chanel collection, which will include a skin tint, lip balm and brow pencil for discerning gents, launches in South Korea on September 1 and will make its way to the U.S. in November.

Housed in matte midnight blue packaging that calls to mind the brand’s masculine Bleu de Chanel fragrance, the capsule is named not for the consumer it’s meant for but rather after Coco Chanel’s self-described soul mate and muse, Boy Capel. While the Boy franchise is nothing new for the French fashion and beauty house (it’s long included chain-adorned handbags and a sexy unisex scent), this collection is a first.

“Beauty is about style. It knows no gender. There are no lines, colors, attitudes or gestures that are exclusively feminine or masculine; there is only style,” the brand said in a press release announcing the line. “Today, the world can no longer be considered in terms of fixed identities. With this new collection, Chanel borrows the best from the beauty world to create a line of makeup for men.”

The trio of products is all about convenience. For starters, the hyaluronic acid-infused, SPF 25 foundation pulls double duty as a makeup-skincare hybrid, hydrating the complexion while imparting a “luminous” finish. Oh, and it comes in eight lightweight, buildable hues.

To shade and define the brows (and any facial hair, really), the line includes a retractable, dual-end pencil with a natural wax pigment on one side and spiral brush on the other to blend and groom. The styler comes in four colorways with eight hours of waterproof wear time.

Last but not least, the non-shiny lip balm has a natural, matte finish and contains jojoba oil, shea butter and vitamin E to keep the pout supple and nourished. While the collection may be made with guys in mind, you better believe we’ll be borrowing from the boys when it debuts stateside just in time for the holiday party season!

