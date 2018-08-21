While the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Monday, August 20, lacked a truly wild fashion moment (think: Lady Gaga arriving in a dress made of red meat circa 2010), there were plenty of fierce trends on display. From Blake Lively and Kylie Jenner opting for all-white, menswear-inspired ensembles to Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora and others showing off their fit physiques in nearly naked numbers, the ladies of the night rocked some seriously stylish dresses, jumpsuits and two-pieces.

While Cardi B and Olivia Munn brought some color to the pink carpet in fuchsia Nicolas Jebran and purple David Koma respectively, metallics reigned supreme thanks to Jennifer Lopez, Karlie Kloss and many others at the annual music fete that was held at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall for the first time since 2009. Bare midriffs also had a moment, with stars like Teyana Taylor, Bebe Rexha and Millie Bobby Brown in two-piece outfits.

Keep scrolling to see all the biggest red carpet trends from the 2018 VMAs!