DJ Khaled takes great pride in his shoes.

Ahead of his performance at the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami earlier this month, Khaled, 48, had security guards carry him to stage to not mess up his sneakers as the concert took place on the beach.

“I don’t want to get my Jordans dirty,” Khaled could be heard saying in a video shared via Instagram on Monday, February 26. “Can I get anybody to help me?” Khaled continued as men in black shirts rushed to his side to lift the hit producer from the car to a pick-up truck that would take him to the stage.

“Thank you brothers. I appreciate it,” Khaled told security as they hoisted him onto the bed of the truck. “Can’t mess up the Js,” Khaled said of his Air Jordan 3s. “I’m performing live right now!”

After talking to the camera, the clip transitioned to show the truck bringing him to the destination. Once parked on the side of the stage, the same guards could be seen helping Khaled off of the truck and onto the podium steps. Khaled was immediately met with screams and cheers before he grabbed a microphone and belted out his hit “All I Do Is Win.”

In the caption of the post, Khaled promoted his new album, which is set to drop sometime this year.

“When I say 2 When I say 2✌🏽 you say DRAKES , 2✌🏽 DRAKES ! ✌🏽👉🏽🦉🔐 new album in the works ! @wethebest,” Khaled wrote. He previously teased that Drake would be featured in two different songs on the project.

Through the years, Khaled and Drake, 37, have collaborated on a number of singles through the years, including “I’m on One,” “Popstar,” “No New Friends,” “Greece” and more.