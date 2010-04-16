Docs: Heidi’s Breasts Could Droop Significantly

Heidi Montag – who famously underwent a staggering 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day (a breast enlargement, among them) — unveiled her post-surgery bikini bod last weekend in Las Vegas.

Though the 23-year-old Hills star — whose breasts are now a size "E" or "F" and legally cannot undergo any more surgery — was all smiles as she showed off her new assets, several plastic surgeons tell UsMagazine.com she faces a slew of post-surgery woes.

PHOTOS: Plastic surgery nightmares!

"The excessive weight of the implants in these extreme augmentations almost always leads to chronic lower back pain and significant drooping of the breasts," says New Jersey-based Dr. Lyle M. Back. "Often, the entire balance of the spine can be thrown off, resulting in chronic neck strain, painful shoulders and even a stooping posture."

PHOTOS: Stars of the Hills — then and now



San Francisco plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Beck thinks she also may have trouble breastfeeding. "If the breasts are too big, the baby can’t latch on to get a mother's milk," he says.

As Montag ages, he adds, "the implants will thin the [skin] tissues and require a breast lift."

The implants are so oversized, they could even "erode through the skin and be exposed, mandating [their] removal," adds Dr. Beck.

PHOTOS: Heidi and Spencer's wedding album

But her second nose job could have "the most potential consequences," warns Dr. Mark Berman, president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He tells Us that Montag may lose the ability to breathe through her nose if her nostrils have been "narrowed too much."

(Her only major non-threatening surgery? Her back scooping — which, according to Dr. Berman, refers to "liposuction around the hips and flanks to narrow the waist." "Since only fat would be removed, other than the general discomfort from the initial healing phase … she should be able to do any physical activity she could previously do," Dr. Berman says. [Montag has been photographed doing yoga, but she has said she can't jog anymore because she'll injure her new breasts.])

Not only does she face physical ramifications – but psychological ones as well.

PHOTOS: Heidi and other stars who wear too-tight bikinis

"There's a lot of pressure to look a certain way in Hollywood," admits Dr. Larry Fan, a Harvard-trained leader in aesthetic plastic surgery. "It's just not emotionally healthy to want to change so many things about your appearance at all once. I am most concerned about Heidi's emotional health and sense of body image."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!