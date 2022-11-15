Mr. and Mrs.? Eva Mendes may have dropped a major bombshell about her relationship with Ryan Gosling.

The Hitch star, 48, showed off an arm tattoo via Instagram on Tuesday, November 15, that features “de gosling” written below her wrist in black ink. The art is especially cryptic considering many Latina women combine their last name with their husband’s moniker using “de.” Mendes was raised by Cuban parents.

Fans quickly filled up the comments section of the social media post, begging for answers.

“Is this a real tattoo?” one fan wrote. A second follower commented: “What does this mean?!” A third chimed in with: “The tattoo?!?!?” Others congratulated the Florida native and the Gray Man actor, 42.

Mendes first unveiled the ink in September, sharing a photo of her hand grazing an array of orange flowers. “September … I remember when you were symbolic of the beginning of autumn and sweater weather. Now you’re just a summer extender. It’s 100 degrees here today. I’m just sayin,” she captioned the post.

The Training Day actress and the Canada native sparked a romance while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. They were subsequently spotted spending plenty of quality time together after working on the project.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2014 that the Disney alum and the model welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. The twosome welcomed daughter Amada two years later.

Through the years, the couple has kept their love out of the spotlight. Mendes explained via social media in 2020 that she prefers to keep their personal life “private.”

Still, the lovebirds have shared words of support for each other from time to time.

In October 2021, the La La Land performer reflected on isolating at home with Mendes and their children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” Gosling said in an interview with GQ. “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

Flash-forward to August of this year, Mendes gushed over her beau’s new upcoming film, Barbie. “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…” she alongside an Instagram post, adding the sweet hashtag, “#Thatsmyken.”