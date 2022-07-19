Sharing the load! Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling make sure they split all parenting responsibilities — especially if it helps teach their daughters how to break down stereotypes.

“I’m not an amazing cook — I leave that to Ryan,” Mendes, 46, told Forbes in an interview published June 2, 2022. “Hopefully it’s showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that one must take on and that we are partners in this. That we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well. It’s a team effort every day.”

The Training Day star added that when daughters Esmerelda, 7, and Amada, 5, see her and the Barbie actor, 41, “switching off doing certain things that aren’t specific to stereotypical gender things,” it “creates balance and harmony” within the household.

This isn’t the first time Mendes has gushed over her beau’s culinary skills. The Hitch actress took to social media in 2020 to pen a sweet tribute to the LaLa Land star’s talent.

“Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke. I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It’s more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive,” she captioned the now deleted post.

Mendes and Gosling have been infamously low-key about their romance. The lovebirds first met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and were subsequently seen spending plenty of time together during the project. However, the 2012 red carpet premiere for the film remains the only event the two have attended since their relationship began.

After three years together, Us Weekly confirmed in September 2014 that the Disney alum and the model welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. The duo welcomed daughter Amada two years later.

In 2020, the Lost River actress opened up about the couple’s decision to keep their relationship private after a social media troll accused Gosling of not being “there for his children.”

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” Mendes wrote via Instagram at the time. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that the parents were spending all of their time at home with their little ones during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

“They’re hands-on parents and don’t have any nannies,” the insider said. “Being confined to their home with two small children is exhausting at times, especially without hired help.”

The source revealed that Gosling’s favorite activity was attending Farmer’s Markets, adding that “he encourages everyone to do it with him. It’s fun for the whole family.”

The Canada native went on to reflect back on the time he spent with his brood during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” Gosling explained during an January 2021 interview with GQ. “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

