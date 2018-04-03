The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 8 reunion show may not have aired yet, but we are already obsessed with Dorit Kemsley’s beauty look! Last week, we waxed poetic about the star’s sparkly bobby pin-adorned hairstyle that is basically Kirakira IRL, and now we have all the details on her radiant makeup. From her glittery purple eyeshadow to her glowing complexion, makeup artist Liz Castellanos broke down the products she used on Instagram — and we are taking notes!

We’ve heard a million times that the key to good makeup is good skin, and Castellanos started by prepping Kemsley’s complexion with Creme de La Mer and Tatcha’s Silk Canvas primer. To create her #flawless face, the makeup guru mixed La Mer Soft Fluid Foundation with Kryolan Dermacolor and Cle de Peau Beaute Concealer. She set the base with Ben Nye Luxury Powder and a light dusting of MAC Studio Fix Powder before moving on to contouring and highlighting.

To add a pretty flush to the reality star’s cheeks, Castellanos mixed the Buzzed and Kingpin shades from the new NARS Wanted I Cheek Palette (the same one makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used to create Emma Stone’s bold blush look at 2018 Oscars). From there, she warmed up Dorit’s complexion and created the illusion of a lit-from-within glow using the Tom Ford Bronzing Powder in Bronze Age and Sheer Highlighter Duo in Reflect Guilt. To add some shimmer to her legs and décolleté, Castellanos applied Charlotte Tilbury’s Gisele-inspired Supermodel Body Slimmer Shimmer.

We couldn’t get enough of Dorit’s sparkly purple eye makeup, which almost perfectly matched the ’80s-esque Alexandre Vauthier cocktail dress she wore for the reunion, but creating such a saturated shade does not come easy.

Castellanos first layered the Charlotte Tilbury Color Chameleon shadow pencils in Black Diamonds and Amethyst Aphrodisiac with the glittery Night Creature, VR Pink, Xtreme Black and Black Metal shades from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership III Subversive Palette.

Proving that, when it comes to eye makeup, more is definitely more, the makeup artist then added additional shimmer with the NARS Wanted Eyeshadow Palette in Seven Heaven and Shooting Star. Finally, she lined the RHOBH star’s eyes with Inglot AMC Gel Eyeliner in #77 and played her fluttery lashes with Ardell Wispies and Individuals.

With such a bold eye look and otherworldly glow, Castellanos kept Dorit’s lip relatively neutral — though no less labor intensive. She first lined her pout with Colourpop’s Oh Snap Lippie Pencil before applying NARS’ Vanessa Audacious Lipstick. For a glossy finish, Castellanos opted for a coat of the new Urban Decay Hi-Fi Shine Lip Gloss in SPL.

While we get tired just thinking about all these steps, there is no denying Dorit’s fiercely fabulous beauty look is about the only thing that could rival the drama that will certainly ensue during the RHOBH reunion show!

