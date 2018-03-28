Prepare to be convinced that sparkly bobby pins are something that should make a comeback since their ‘90s and early aughts hey day. Why? Well, you can thank Dorit Kemsley and her hairstylist Justine Marjan for inspiring Us.

Dorit brought the glam for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion taping and Marjan gave the world a sneak peak of the style on her Instagram account. Not only were the Beverly Beach designer’s strands beachy and wavy, but they were kicked up a notch by a generous smattering of crystal-embellished bobby pins along one side of her head. It’s eye-catching but it’s still cool-girl effortless — in other words, genius.

To create the look, Marjan added buttery blonde clip-in extensions by Hidden Crown hair to Kemsley’s signature bob to give her a little added length. Then, she added the undone kinks to her strands without following a too-perfect pattern. Once the hair was styled, Marjan layered in Dauphines of New York jeweled bobby pins throughout the side of her hair (again, not following a perfect pattern). The effect: it made a statement without saying 100,000 words (unlike Kemsley this season on the show), Whether the style helped in ending her feud with Teddi Mellencamp or in repairing her friendship with Lisa Vanderpump, we’ll have to see when the reunion airs. But we’re making the call now that the ‘do is a sure winner.

We’re also bookmarking it for our next night out with our girls because it’s blingy but not over-the-top. Yes, ladies, it’s time to break out your sparkly hair clips because hoarding them might have just been worth it.

This isn’t the only retro-redux hair look we’re feeling lately. Recently, practically every supermodel from Kendall Jenner rocking her bob flipped up to Bella Hadid sporting the OG supermodel updo, has gone shopping for looks from the ‘90s. See more old-school-cool hair inspiration ideas here!

