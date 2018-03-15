When one is a model of the super variety, there comes a particularly gift for reinventing oneself — one that happens to have been bestowed upon Kendall Jenner. Ever since she chopped her raven locks into a bob, she’s been refreshing the hairstyle in every way possible. And now, she’s taken the classic look retro.

Jenner, fresh off awards season and fashion week stopped by The Ellen Show to talk about her latest cover for the April issue of Vogue and she pulled out all of the stops — starting with her tresses. Instead of rocking her signature strands in a choppy style (a look which she gravitates toward), she wore her dark brown bob sleek and smooth with a generous helping of shine — and flipped out at the ends! And to ornament the retro-fab vibes she added a black stretchy headband that was very Christy Turlington.

To complete the vintage vibes, the reality T.V. star paired the look with a classic and clean eye and a crisp ‘50s red lip. As one does.

While Jenner’s hair and makeup was a tried-and-true redux, her outfit was a modern update on a feminine classic: polka dots. The super wore an uber-mini Magda Butrym split dress that had asymmetrical shoulders and puffy sleeves, a daring look that she rocked with aplomb.

Kenny isn’t the only member of the Insta-supers to go retro — Bella Hadid has also experimented with the OG supermodel look in recent weeks. See how she and other celebs have worn their redux-tresses here!

