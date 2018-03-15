Happy Birthday, Eva Longoria! The gorgeous actress, producer and designer turns 43 years old on Thursday, March 15, and we have a feeling this is going to be a big year for the star. In December 2017, Longoria shared that she is expecting her first child with husband Jose Baston, and she’s been super candid about the difficulties of dressing a growing baby bump.

The actress got real about her love of pregnancy Spanx while attending the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday, February 20, and she just recently shared a video on Instagram showing her fans how her sweaters no longer fit. “I try to keep pulling them down and they just go back up,” she joked. While figuring out what to wear may be a challenge, we think the star has looked fab in her bump-friendly jumpsuits, athleisure and dress ensembles. Keep scrolling to see Eva’s best maternity looks!