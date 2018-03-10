Pregnant Eva Longoria, who is just a few months away from welcoming her first child, says that her clothes no longer fit over her baby bump!

The Desperate Housewives alum is currently in Miami, Florida, where she is filming a pilot for ABC and shared some stunning beach shots from her balcony on Instagram Live on Friday, March 9. Watching a man jog on the sand, she mused, “I miss running on the beach.”

A few hours later, the glowing Overboard actress, wearing a white sweater and carrying a red clutch, showed fans her growing baby bump. “Can I just show you guys that my sweaters don’t fit me anymore on my belly,” Longoria, 42, tells the camera before making a wistful face. “I try to keep pulling them down and they just go back up.”

The actress, who is in her third trimester, is expecting a baby boy with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston — “a beautiful surprise” that she found out while directing episodes of The Fox’s The Mick. Us Weekly confirmed the exciting news in December 2017 that she and Baston, who shares three children with ex-wife Natalia Esperon, were expecting their first child together.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Longoria has kept busy. In addition to filming the ABC pilot, she also attended the 2018 Golden Globes in January and has debuted her new Namesake Fashion Collection with HSN that drops on March 22.

But there’s one thing Longoria hasn’t managed to cross off her to-do list: choosing a name for her son! Longoria told Us Weekly on March 6 she and Baston are “hovering over a couple. We haven’t picked one yet!”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

