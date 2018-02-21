Hollywood celebrated the men and women who are sartorially responsible for bringing our favorite characters to life at the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, February 20. In addition to celebrating the costume designers of The Shape of Water, Wonder Woman and I, Tonya, Scandal star Kerry Washington was honored with the Spotlight Award. But before Washington could take the podium, her longtime friend and mom-to-be Eva Longoria dished about the realities of maternity dressing. “Let me tell you, it’s nerve racking enough deciding what to wear to these things and then when you’re pregnant,” she joked. “My Spanx don’t fit anymore. But there’s pregnancy Spanx, I’ve discovered.” Longoria wasn’t the only star who offered some real talk at the event. Keep scrolling for our favorite CDGA red carpet moments and celebrity style secrets!