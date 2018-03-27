We are used to seeing Emmy Rossum’s chocolate brown tresses styled in bouncy blowouts and shiny waves, but the Shameless star is embracing her naturally curly hair as of late with the most beautiful results. In fact, on Monday, March 26, the actress posted a selfie on Instagram with red lips, a Chanel jacket and a head full of curls with the caption, “every day is another journey with this hair.” Understood — curly hair can be temperamental, a fact she’s been honest about. The actress has documented her quest to find products to tame what she calls her “Jewish curly hair” for quite some time, and it seems as though she may have finally found a solution that allows her to rock her ringlets.

In an Instagram Story last week, Rossum told fans who have been closely following and commenting on her curly hair journey that she believes cult-favorite brand Devacurl may be the solution she’s been searching for.

Wigging Out! Stars Are Mixing Up Their Hair Looks With Wigs

☔🐩💙 A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Mar 22, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

To start, the 31-year-old beauty said she used the line’s shampoo and conditioner in the shower. While her hair was still “sopping wet” she scrunched in a mix of Devacurl gel and cream with a microfiber towel, before diffusing it upside down. The result was perfectly bouncy — not crunchy — curls that are giving us the best kind of ‘90s nostalgia.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2018: Cuts, Hair Color Switches, Bangs, Extensions and More

Watch How Olivia Culpo’s Hair Pro Justine Marjan Uses a Flat Iron to Create Spiral Curls — Then Finishes With a Cool Braid

While the look reads as effortless, Rossum has shed a light on the fact that managing curly hair is anything but, and her social media followers love the honesty. They have flooded the comments section of her posts with product suggestions, words of encouragement and pleas for the star to keep wearing her curls. And who could blame them? A celeb embracing her curls more often would bring more styling ideas for spiral-haired girls everywhere!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!