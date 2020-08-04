Dorit Kemsley is a beauty and fashion chameleon. The reality star is unafraid to experiment with style and glam, as dutiful fans have witnessed time and time again on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

So obviously, we’re all about coveting the reality star’s glam. To help make that happen, Kemsley’s hairstylist, Justine Marjan, spoke with Us Weekly’s Stylish about how to recreate one of her easiest and cutest styles that she debuted on the hit Bravo show: a straight, sleek style accessorized with an edgy headband.

This celeb-approved hairstyle requires three products: a hair straightener, an edgy headband and a hairbrush — plus a few extras if you want to take the look to the next level. Marjan specifically used the GHD Platinum+ Styler ($250), the Wet Brush Pro Shine Enhancer ($16) and the cool Kitsch Patent Headband With Chain ($24).

While this hairstyle certainly looks great on bob-length styles like Kemsley’s, it can be pulled off on all lengths. Marjan brought the look to life on Kemsley for the first time in October 2019. She used Hidden Crown Extensions and trimmed the ends of her faux locks to get that super blunt-cut finish.

To get a similar look at home sans faux hair, start with a clean center part (Marjan recommends using the bridge of your nose as a guide). Section off your hair using hair clips in diagonal sections. The hair expert says this method “helps you reach the back of your hair” and covers “the largest surface area.”

Be sure to work in sections that are only as wide as your brush. Place the Wet Brush or a similar option underneath your hair at the root, before dragging it down and placing your flat iron right above the brush. Drag them down together so the iron follows the brush all the way down the length of your hair. Lock this method into your memory and you’ll never be disappointed by your hair-straightening skills again.

Using the brush with your hair straightener is key to that super sleek finish. “The brush smooths through tangles so you can get a really clear path with the iron,” says Marjan. “And then the iron can heat up the hair evenly.”

Take your look to the next level by giving the face-framing pieces of your hair a little oomph. When your hair is still warm after heat styling, slide clips like these pretty babies in at your hairline, being careful to make sure you apply them evenly on both sides of your part. Leave the clips in until your hair has cooled off.

While you wait for your hair to cool, consider this handy trick to prevent frizziness or to keep your hair from sticking to your makeup. Spray a little bit of hairspray on a toothbrush and dab it onto your hairline. This will work wonders to keep those pesky hairs locked into place.

Last but not least is the easiest step of all: applying your headband! Refrain from tucking hair behind your ears and then slide the headband right behind your ears so that your sleek style remains unaffected. Voilà — you’re ready for your Bravo debut!

