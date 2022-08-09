Drake is still thinking about the tattoo his dad, Dennis Graham, got of the rapper’s face back in 2017.

The “God’s Plan” crooner, 35, poked fun at the design on Monday August 8, sharing a photo of the ink via Instagram. “@TheRealDennisG I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family,” Drake captioned the post, tagging his 67-year-old dad.

The ink, which was placed on Graham’s shoulder, depicts a serious-looking Drake with a low haircut.

In the comments section, Graham revealed he’s tried to get the tattoo fixed. “Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out, they’re hurting me,” he wrote. The Tennessee native added: “I love you and miss you.”

Drake’s hilarious confession also prompted a response from 2 Chainz and comedian Druski. “NA MAN,” Druski wrote. The “No Lie” rapper, 44, simply commented several laughing emojis.

Drake, for his part, has several tattoos – 35 to be exact. Included in his collection are two portraits of singer Sade on his torso, as well as a tribute to late artist Aaliyah on his back. Elsewhere on his back, Drake has ink of his late uncle and grandma, plus a portrait of his mom Sandi Graham. Additionally, Drake has a tattoo of Lil Wayne on his arm.

Drake reunited with Wayne, 39, as well as Nicki Minaj at OVO Fest on Saturday, August 6. Together, the trio, who were part of Young Money in the early 2000s, performed a number of their big hits, including “The Motto,” “Up All Night” and “Moment 4 Life.”

“Can I show my love for you,” Drake captioned a carousel of images from the memorable night, quoting his song “Yebba’s Heartbreak” from his album Certified Lover Boy. In the slideshow, Drake included shots of Wayne onstage and a photo that showed Drake hugging Birdman, the founder of Cash Money Records.

Wayne is credited for helping jumpstart Drake’s rap career, signing him to Young Money Entertainment in 2009. At the time, the label was an extension of Birdman’s Cash Money Records.

