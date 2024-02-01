Fans of Drake can now smell like him, thanks to a new product from his Better House Fragrance line.

The 37-year-old rapper unveiled the brand’s first-ever scented oil, Carby Musk, made in collaboration with perfumer Michael Carby. The aroma was originally Drake’s “personal scent,” but the hip hop star and Carby felt it was “just too good to keep to themselves,” per production description notes via the Better House Fragrance website.

As the title suggests, Carby Musk, which comes with a $195 price tag, features a floral amber musk scent profile with top notes of lily of the valley blended with ambergris and amber woods.

In promotion of the launch, Drake released a video ad via Instagram on Wednesday, January 31. In the clip, different women around Drake’s native Canada are seen obsessively sniffing their hoodies before looking into the distance fondly.

The video then transitions to show a perplexed Drake standing in his closet, wondering why he’s suddenly missing so many sweatshirts. He then found his real-life housekeeper with her face pressed against a lime green pullover from his collection.

“What are you doing?” Drake asked, to which she replied, “It smells so good.”

The ad ended with the message, “Whenever, however, make it yours.”

Drake launched Better World Fragrance House back in 2020 with a collection of candles, featuring Winter Warmth (fresh mint), Good Thoughts (fresh floral), Muskoka (warm cedar wood), Sweeter Tings (amber gourmand), Williamsburg Sleepover (floral woody musk) and Carby Musk (amber musk). The candles range in price from $48 to $80.

Carby Musk has been the best seller out of the collection, which led Drake to develop the candle into a scented oil.

While Drake hasn’t spoken much about his fragrance venture — only promoting it through the company’s official Instagram — Better House Fragrance Line couldn’t be more aligned with his moody aesthetic that is featured in the lyrics of his songs and the clothing he wears.