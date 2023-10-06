Drake always impresses Us with his raps, but his wardrobe is just as noteworthy.

The hip-hop star — who released his eighth studio album, For the Dogs, in October 2023 and has amassed five Grammys, 29 Billboard Awards and countless other accolades — tends to play it cool when it comes to his personal style. His staples include high-end denim and luxury outerwear. He’s known to rock puffer coats and shearling jackets by major fashion houses and coveted collaborations, including the beloved Supreme x Louis Vuitton collection.

Drake is also particular about his footwear, only donning the coolest sneakers and sometimes even boots. Accessories are also important to the Canada native.

In December 2022, the “God’s Plan” crooner revealed that he had a diamond necklace made of rings he never used to get engaged. Jewelry designer Alex Moss unveiled the piece, titled “Previous Engagements,” via an Instagram video. In the clip, Moss showed off the sparkler, which features 42 engagement rings made of 351.38 carats of diamonds.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Drake’s best outfits of all time: