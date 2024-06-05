Your account
Drew Barrymore Recreates ‘Charlie’s Angels’ 2000 Premiere Look — Blonde Hair and All!

By
Drew Barrymore Recreates Her Charlies Angels Premiere Look
Drew Barrymore. Courtesy of The Drew Barrymore Show/Instagram; Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Drew Barrymore got a blonde makeover.

Barrymore, 49, teased her transformation, which appears to be a recreation of her 2000 Charlie’s Angels premiere look, via the official Drew Barrymore Show’s Instagram account on Wednesday, June 5. Barrymore ditched her medium-length brown hair for honey blonde locks that cascaded to her waist and were styled in beachy waves by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

For glam, Barrymore donned a full beat thanks to Charlotte Tilbury. Her base featured a soft contour and rosy cheeks. She elevated the look with smokey sparkly eyeshadow, long lashes and glossy lips.

Barrymore completed her makeover with the same gray T-shirt she wore at the Charlie’s Angels premiere in New York City, which read, “My boyfriend is out of town.” Barrymore paired the top with ivory trousers and a gold watch.

“Tomorrow, Drew gets a makeover from the DREAM TEAM (aka @charlottetilbury, @chrisappleton1 & @shanidarden) – don’t miss it! ✨,” the show captioned the post. (The Drew Barrymore Show airs at 9:30 a.m. EST on WCBS Mondays through Fridays.)

Drew Barrymore Recreates Her Charlies Angels Premiere Look
Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Tilbury, 51, shared her excitement for Barrymore’s makeover via Instagram. “Darlings, I cannot wait for you to tune in tomorrow for the most ICONIC episode of @thedrewbarrymoreshow!” she captioned a snap of the actress.

When Barrymore first wore the graphic T-shirt, she completed her look with black leather pants, beachy waves and smokey eyeshadow. On the red carpet, she posed with costars Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz.

Liu, 55, for her part, rocked a sparkly black dress featuring a plunging neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with diamond earrings and a matching bracelet. Her hair was parted down the side and styled in a sleek updo.

Diaz, 51, meanwhile dazzled in a one shoulder purple minidress. She completed her look with bronzy makeup and straightened hair.

