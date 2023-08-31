Charlie’s Angels director McG suggested that there could be a third movie in the future with original cast members Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

“It would take a long discussion with those three wonderful performers who I adore,” McG, 55, tells Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, August 30. “I was very happy to see [director] Elizabeth Banks take the helm and do what she did, which was fun. There always seems to be chatter about that.”

The director adds that while he’s “very happy” to discuss the possibility with Liu, 54, Diaz, 51, and Barrymore, 48, he is also open to “pass the torch” to someone else.

“But who knows? Maybe we’ve got one left in us that tells a very compelling story if the opportunity presents itself,” McG shares. “I love the three of them so much. They put me on the map. They looked out for me when I was a first-time filmmaker. I was very nearly fired off that film on many, many occasions and Drew stood up for me and I’m forever indebted to her. And obviously, those are three performers where God broke the mold. They don’t make ‘em like that. I mean, those are three special ones.”

The first movie, Charlie’s Angels, was released in 2000 and another sequel premiered in 2003. Over 15 years later, Banks, 49, directed another sequel in 2019 with an entirely different cast including Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

In April 2020, Diaz shared that she would be open to returning to the film series. “Oh, my God, it would be so much fun,” she gushed during an Instagram Live.

Five months later, Barrymore discussed the importance of Charlie’s Angels as the film celebrated its 20th anniversary that October.

“We spent four years of our lives making those films, editing them, traveling the world to promote, training kung fu, and we have the longest-lasting friendships out of it,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “To know that we got to be a part of something so empowered — and that film, we wanted to have women in it that were strong and capable and had a sense of humor.”

That same month, Barrymore brought her costars Liu and Diaz onto her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, and the three women gushed about their lifelong friendship.

“The thing I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments,” Barrymore shared. “We’ve also been there in the small moments and the casual moments, and we are such good friends because it’s real. We go through stuff with each other. It’s not a Hollywood fairy-tale.”