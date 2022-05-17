Lucky in love! While reflecting on his long-lasting marriage, Adam Scott gushed about how far he has come in his relationship with Naomi Scott.

“I just love [Naomi]. I think she’s the coolest, the smartest, the funniest and the most beautiful. It’s pretty simple,” the actor, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Webby Awards on Monday, May 16. “So, I just hope that she still likes me most of the time. It’s worked out and I’m really, really lucky, but I just can’t imagine anything else. I’m just lucky.”

The Parks and Recreation alum married the screenwriter in 2005. The low-key couple share son Graham, 15, and daughter Frankie, 12. Adam has previously used social media to praise Naomi for her impact on their family.

“Tough to put into words how lucky I am to have a partner as brilliant, hilarious & beautiful as @nfscott,” he wrote in May 2021. “I marvel at what an incredible mother she is—and the kind, smart, caring people our kids are as a result. She’s been holding down the fort for months as I attempt to parent by zoom—and deserves a year of Mother’s Days. So granted. Wait, can I do that?”

During the interview with Us, the Ghosted actor noted that their children have recently developed an interest in his projects

“They’re teenagers now so actually Severance has really connected with them. They love it. It’s the first time they’ve ever been interested at all in something I’ve done, at least that they’ve admitted to me,” he shared with Us. “I can’t imagine that they’re keeping a secret that they’re secretly fascinated by my work and not telling me about it. But they really do love it. I think they just never wanna watch anything I’m in because they get enough of me at home.”

The California native revealed that there was no pressure for their kids to follow in their footsteps. “They’re 13 and 15 and I think the last thing they wanna do is something [like] that,” he told Us. “But I do know that they’re both really, really incredibly smart, hilarious, caring people and that’s all that I care about.”

Even though his kids may pursue a different career track, Adam explained how he found his stride while filming the breakout series Severance. “I had to put everything I know into it. It’s 20 some odd years of work that’s kind of earned me the role. That’s how I felt about it. Because I wouldn’t have been ready for that role one year or two years prior because I hadn’t had those mistakes behind me,” he admitted to Us. “I think that people remember the [projects] that worked anyway.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

