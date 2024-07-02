Dua Lipa is a pro at taking fashion risks.

Lipa, 28, seemingly wore a T-shirt as a skirt while headlining at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday, June 28. The Acne Studios piece, which wrapped around her waist, featured crystal studs. Lipa paired it with a matching crop top, a black leather bralette, a bedazzled belt and fishnet tights. Lipa added even more sparkle to her look with diamond earrings and silver chain necklaces.

The singer donned grunge makeup including dark red lips and smokey eyeliner. Her red locks were styled in beachy waves.

Elsewhere during her performance, Lipa changed into a sexy corset and low-waisted skirt. The Versace piece featured a sheer lace bra top, silver pendant straps and a wrinkled bodice. She teamed it with a matching skirt that tied together at her hips.

Following Lipa’s performance, Donatella Versace gushed about the “Dance the Night” singer’s silver outfit.

“@dualipa, what a MOMENT this is for you!! I can’t put into words how proud I am of you headlining Glastonbury,” she captioned a pic of Lipa. “I will never forget dressing you all those years ago when you just started conquering the world. I love you!!!! You look phenomenal in Versace. Shining, as always 💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

Before ending the show, Lipa rocked a glittery black halter top and studded leather shorts complete with a silver belt. She completed her look with black leather knee-high boots and chunky silver rings.

Lipa also shared a number of snaps from her performance, including a shot of her rocking a leather bodysuit, via Instagram. “We sang, we danced, we weeeeeeped and then we partied all night long,” she wrote. “Still on a cloud ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ @glastofest forever.”